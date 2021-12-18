The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Migrants in Belarus faced with two choices: Cross the border or go home

Category: World Hits: 1

Migrants in Belarus faced with two choices: Cross the border or go home The situation for migrants in Belarus hoping to enter the European Union has been worsening for weeks. Since the beginning of November, the country started carrying out repatriation flights in order to clear the large camps of migrants that had formed at the border with Poland. Then border police gave migrants two choices: cross over into Poland or be repatriated.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211217-migrants-in-belarus-stuck-between-two-choices-cross-the-border-or-go-home

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version