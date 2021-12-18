Migrants in Belarus faced with two choices: Cross the border or go home

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 09:16 Hits: 1

The situation for migrants in Belarus hoping to enter the European Union has been worsening for weeks. Since the beginning of November, the country started carrying out repatriation flights in order to clear the large camps of migrants that had formed at the border with Poland. Then border police gave migrants two choices: cross over into Poland or be repatriated.

