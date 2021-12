Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 10:13 Hits: 1

At least 33 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, officials said Saturday, with "alarming" reports of destruction on islands that bore the brunt of the storm.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211218-dozens-killed-as-powerful-typhoon-batters-philippines