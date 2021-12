Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 12:32 Hits: 1

Paris on Saturday said it was cancelling its traditional New Year fireworks as Europe braced for tighter curbs to rein in the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus fuelling a resurgence in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211218-paris-cancels-new-year-s-eve-firework-display-over-omicron-fears