'Harnessing the potential of human mobility' is the theme for this year's International Migrants Day, celebrated this Saturday almost exactly 70 years after the Brussels conference that led to the establishment of the International Organisation for Migration. FRANCE 24 talks to François Thomas, President of SOS Mediterranée France about the scale of the migrant crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211218-an-endless-tragedy-world-marks-international-migrants-day