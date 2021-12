Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 18:57 Hits: 2

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

