Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin prays for the good health of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Thursday (Dec 16). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/19/muhyiddin-prays-for-dr-m039s-good-health