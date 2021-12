Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 12:23 Hits: 2

WikiLeaks founder suffers setback in legal fight against US extradition efforts. Plus, Turks turn to YouTube for news.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/the-listening-post/2021/12/18/assange-wikileaks-founder-one-step-closer-to-extradition