Anti-vaxx Chronicles: 'Beloved' police officer was a freedom-loving wolf, or so he thought

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit, tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today’s cautionary tale was a cop.

What is it with these guys and booster shots? We get them for the flu, for measles, for myriad diseases. They take supplements like Vitamins C and D and zinc on a regular basis. What is it about having to boost this vaccine that broke them?

“Freedom” means not giving a shit about anyone else, to the point of having to wear a mask when in public settings is just like being in a cage.

Maybe it’s all the coal smog dimming that light.

Projection 101. They think that because they cycle through manufactured crises like a HONDURAN CARAVAN and CRITICAL RACE THEORY that we can’t actually focus on multiple real threats at once.

Jan. 6, 2020.

Local story on that sign.

“I think it’s funny. I mean in the world that is everything is depressing as far as everything covid-related. It was fun as a community to have a good laugh,” said Jana Lee. “People take the “Let’s Go Brandon” the wrong way.”

Uh, what is the “right” way?

Another resident we spoke with, declined to comment on camera out of fear for her safety. She said the signage was not appropriate and made such a small town like this look bad. She also mentioned this isn’t the first time political views were on full display. She says in the past, democratic and black lives matter signs were torn down by members of the community.

Seems like a joyful place to live.

They are soooo close to getting it, but just can’t make that final, key realization that they are the ones participating in a lie.

The media isn’t painting that picture, so they have to create a straw man.

The longer this circulates because we lack herd immunity, the longer we have to live with obnoxious restrictions, while giving the virus ample new opportunities to mutate.

Meanwhile, it is the unvaccinated who are clogging up hospital beds, making it more dangerous for anyone else with other ailments to get the proper necessary care, while adding additional strain and stress to an already overworked health care workforce.

Seatbelt mandates, fines for speeding: All societies have limits. If you want to act without having to worry about consequences to others, then move to a cabin in the middle of nowhere.

Uh oh.

A police officer ranting about the freedom to do anything he wanted. I wonder how he’s enjoying his newfound freedom from life, since he did say he’d rather die than have to live in the cage of wearing a mask and vaccinating.

The vast majority of these stories make me sad. This one makes me angry. He had sworn to serve and protect his community, and instead he did his very best to put it in harm’s way.

