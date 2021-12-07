The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Restarts Expands Trump-Era Remain in Mexico Policy Despite Widespread Abuse, Kidnappings

In a controversial move, the Biden administration has resumed and expanded the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces non-Mexican asylum-seekers who arrive at the southern U.S. border to wait in Mexico while their cases are resolved in U.S. courts — a process that can take months or even years. We speak with Kennji Kizuka, associate director of research and analysis for refugee protection at Human Rights First, who documented how this puts asylum seekers in grave danger.

