A One-Sided Narrative: U.S. Press Focuses on Russian Aggression While Ignoring U.S. Escalation

During a virtual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Biden threatened to impose new economic sanctions and other measures if Russia invades Ukraine. The talks were held amid growing tension between the two countries over the expansion of NATO in Eastern Europe and Russia’s deployment of tens of thousands troops along the border of Ukraine. Editorial director and publisher at The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel says the U.S. has a “one-sided narrative” of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that neglects to acknowledge its own role in escalating tensions. “​​This [the Russia-Ukraine conflict] is a civil war but it has become a proxy war between the United States, Russia, NATO.”

