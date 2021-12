Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 21:28 Hits: 2

Russia has imposed a travel ban on seven unnamed British citizens in a tit-for-tat response to London's sanctions connected to the August 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.

