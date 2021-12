Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 08:25 Hits: 2

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government has identified over 20 flood-prone locations in the state, which will be given priority in the building of drainage channels to overcome the frequent floods. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/18/melaka-govt-identifies-over-20-flood-prone-areas