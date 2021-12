Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 10:05 Hits: 1

Less than a month before Cameroon is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations, newly-elected football federation president Samuel Eto'o is under pressure. Ensuring both player and fan safety is the top priority.

