Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 11:16 Hits: 1

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo were announced as the winners to recognize their fight for "freedom, democracy and human rights" in Belarus. The prize was awarded in Aachen on Friday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/charlemagne-prize-sviatlana-tsikhanouskaya-among-three-winners-from-belarus/a-60159384?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf