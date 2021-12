Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:20 Hits: 1

Africans are getting around their continent in greater numbers these days. But the poor treatment many receive in some countries casts a shadow over the prospects for intergration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-bittersweet-reality-of-intra-african-migration/a-60154589?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf