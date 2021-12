Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:23 Hits: 1

He used to be chancellor Merkel's strongest inner-party critic but now has been voted to head the Christian Democrats. Who is the 66-year-old conservative who has the backing of the rank-and-file?

