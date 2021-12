Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 01:25 Hits: 1

A federal appeals court is allowing a vaccine-or-testing COVID mandate for employers, set by President Joe Biden's administration, to take effect. But the controversial rule is likely to head to the Supreme Court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-court-reinstates-biden-s-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-companies/a-60178731?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf