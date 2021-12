Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 06:15 Hits: 1

Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211218-russia-demands-us-nato-curtail-activity-in-east-europe-to-defuse-ukraine-crisis