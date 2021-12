Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 07:40 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The payment for Phase 3 of the Covid-19 Special Assistance (BKC) of RM300 will be made from Monday (Dec 20) involving an allocation of RM1.2bil and 3.8 million households in the poor and B40 categories. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/18/payment-for-phase-3-covid-19-special-assistance-to-begin-monday-dec-20-says-pm