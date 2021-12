Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 08:28 Hits: 1

PORT KLANG: The movement of containers and cargo at Port Klang’s three terminals is expected to be adversely affected due to the heavy downpour and flooding in Klang and Port Klang. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/18/movement-of-containers-cargo-expected-to-be-delayed-due-to-floods-says-pka