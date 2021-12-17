Anti-vaxx Chronicles: This guy had a catchphrase and everything!

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 23:10 Hits: 0

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today’s cautionary tale thought he was being used. He never said what for.

Guys, no one can prove COVID exists. CHECKMATE, LIBTARDS.

COVID vaccines don’t prevent transmission (which was never a thing anyone claimed), therefore eugenicists are trying to kill you …

You know the thing I don’t get about this theory? Let’s follow the logic:

1) The medical community and Big Pharma want you to take a killer vaccine.

2) Everything they say is liberal lies.

3) Liberals are taking the vaccines in droves.

4) Therefore … liberal doctors are killing liberals with the vaccine?

I know I know, it’s not supposed to make sense. Especially since, well, these promised mass deaths due to vaccination don’t exist anywhere.

I know this is a broken record, but it’s the best response to any “99.x% survive!” arguments:

There are 45,000 commercial airline flights every day.

If 99.4% of them survived the flight, that means that 270 airliners would crash every day.

Would you get on a commercial flight with those odds? Would they?

All those actual doctors and scientists and researchers are all phony because they say things I don’t like to hear.

This ONE random person at some random LLC, on the other hand...

He was so proud of his “are you tired of being used yet” catchphrase. But … who is doing the using? And why? To what end? To practice eugenics and depopulate the world, as claimed above? Then why are liberals happily lining up to take the vaccine and surviving?

And boy, these vaccines! They don’t know what’s in them, but they totally know what’s in them, and it’s microchips, or maybe it’s aborted babies, or maybe it’s parasites and “graphene.”

I hate writing this feature, I wish people would stop dying, but I do love learning new things as I google their nonsense. Graphene is merely a single-atom-thin layer of graphite.

Interestingly, when graphene is isolated from graphite it takes on some miraculous properties. It is a mere one-atom thick, the first two-dimensional material ever discovered. Despite this, graphene is also one of the strongest materials in the known universe. With a tensile strength of 130 GPa (gigapascals), it is more than 100 times stronger than steel [...] It is also flexible, transparent, highly conductive, and seemingly impermeable to most gases and liquids.

Holy shit, this is cool, and clearly not what our meme-master thinks it is. And no, the vaccines don’t have it.

LNP capsids is a nucleic acid that increases the efficacy of vaccines.

The lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are essentially “delivery vehicles” that protect the mRNA when the vaccine is injected and transport it to the right place in the cells ( here ).

The meme stems from some viral video. Reuters’ fact check also points out that the supposed study cited in that video predated the COVID pandemic. It was about something entirely different, talking about some unrelated Chinese company.

Fauci didn’t experiment on puppies.

And he didn’t do all that other stuff either.

He was really hung up on the “graphene” thing, not because it was real or he understood it, but the word clearly sounded extra malicious to him.

But oh man, if they’re going to talk about blood clots, that is literally the way COVID destroys lungs.

“Covid” in scare quotes.

“Sorcery.”

But sure, random mob who doesn’t think COVID is real and doesn’t believe in medicine and thinks that “laying hands on him” would cure him, please dictate to the hospital how they should care for their patients.

Seriously, why do they go to hospitals in the first place if they really believe their own conspiracies?

He “died” of “COVID” which does not exist because it’s never been isolated, in a sorcerer’s “hospital.”

What a waste of a life.

