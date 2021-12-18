Herschel Walker intercepted by reports that he lied about graduating from college

Category: World Hits: 0
Is it really surprising to anyone that Georgia Senate candidate and Trump bootlicker Herschel Walker lied about graduating from college? When do Republicans ever play fair and speak the truth? I’m waiting …
But, big props to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein for pointing out something a lot of people didn’t: Walker’s camp has been propagating a myth all over the place.
Thursday, the campaign finally scraped the reference that Walker “graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice,” a lie found on his Amazon author site, his Speaker Booking Agency page, and his New Georgia Encyclopedia entry, AJC reported.
Walker is hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022, but only after going toe-to-toe with a slew of other GOP candidates. Warnock became Georgia’s first Black senator in 2020 and is also a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, once led by Martin Luther King, Jr.
Walker released a statement to the AJC admitting he did not graduate from college.
“I was majoring in Criminal Justice at UGA when I left to play in the USFL my junior year,” Walker said, referring to a now-defunct professional football league. “After playing with the New Jersey Generals, I returned to Athens to complete my degree, but life and football got in the way.”
Walker’s son Christian, also a rabid Trumper and a complete mess, was in the news this week for being dragged on social media after posting a video on Instagram complaining about gas prices and blaming Biden voters, all while wearing a $1,295 Givenchy sweatshirt.
Walker has had multiple opportunities to correct the record on his graduation status. AJC reporter Bluestein points to two:
Is there anyone around Trump who tells the truth? I’m waiting ...
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2069782