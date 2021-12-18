Herschel Walker intercepted by reports that he lied about graduating from college

Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 December 2021 00:25 Hits: 0

Is it really surprising to anyone that Georgia Senate candidate and Trump bootlicker Herschel Walker lied about graduating from college? When do Republicans ever play fair and speak the truth? I’m waiting …

But, big props to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein for pointing out something a lot of people didn’t: Walker’s camp has been propagating a myth all over the place.

Thursday, the campaign finally scraped the reference that Walker “graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice,” a lie found on his Amazon author site, his Speaker Booking Agency page, and his New Georgia Encyclopedia entry, AJC reported.

Here’s a sampling of where the false claim has showed up, starting with the now-deleted reference on Walker’s campaign website. #gapol#gasenpic.twitter.com/hG731rFQME December 17, 2021

Walker is hoping to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022, but only after going toe-to-toe with a slew of other GOP candidates. Warnock became Georgia’s first Black senator in 2020 and is also a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, once led by Martin Luther King, Jr. Walker released a statement to the AJC admitting he did not graduate from college. “I was majoring in Criminal Justice at UGA when I left to play in the USFL my junior year,” Walker said, referring to a now-defunct professional football league. “After playing with the New Jersey Generals, I returned to Athens to complete my degree, but life and football got in the way.” Walker’s son Christian, also a rabid Trumper and a complete mess, was in the news this week for being dragged on social media after posting a video on Instagram complaining about gas prices and blaming Biden voters, all while wearing a $1,295 Givenchy sweatshirt. Walker has had multiple opportunities to correct the record on his graduation status. AJC reporter Bluestein points to two: In February, at a House subcommittee hearing on reparations, Walker was introduced by Rep. Steve Cohen as a UGA graduate who earned a criminal justice degree.

And a Republican activist welcomed him to the stage at a November campaign rally in Augusta by highlighting his “bachelor’s degree.” Is there anyone around Trump who tells the truth? I’m waiting ...

