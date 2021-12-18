The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Manchin's egomania might be insurmountable; parliamentarian shmentarian

Hello Friday, folks! The weekend is here. If you need to do last-minute shopping for holiday events, make sure you wear a mask and wash your hands! The only time I ever hope that there is a hell is when I think about rich people like Sen. Joe Manchin whose self-absorbed cynicism is so grotesque that they are willing to allow children to slip into poverty to service their ego. Oh, and millionaire insider trader David Perdue is back.

Here are some of the things you may have missed:

From the Daily Kos community:

