Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 10:59 Hits: 2

The EU has warned Russia that it will face “massive” economic consequences if Moscow decides to invade Ukraine. But Russia has weathered sanctions before and the country appears resilient to the economic pain inflicted by the West – especially when China is ready to lend a helping hand.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211217-eu-threatens-to-hit-russia-with-sanctions-but-will-they-work