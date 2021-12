Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:23 Hits: 2

A case involving a murdered socialite, her Moroccan-born gardener and a bloodied message scrawled across the crime scene dating back to 1991 has been reopened for investigation. Twenty-seven years after being convicted for a crime he says he didn’t commit, Omar Raddad has come one step closer to clearing his name thanks to new DNA evidence.

