Brazilian police on YouTube blur the line between duty and self-promotion

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:27 Hits: 2

Brazilian police officers have turned to social media networks like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to share videos of their work, often drawing millions of viewers to what they portray as heroic efforts at fighting organised crime. But our Observer says this trend is part of a "vicious cycle" of violence and an increase in rightwing posturing among police and in Brazilian society.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211217-brazil-police-social-media-videos