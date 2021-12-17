The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Brazilian police on YouTube blur the line between duty and self-promotion

Category: World Hits: 2

Brazilian police on YouTube blur the line between duty and self-promotion Brazilian police officers have turned to social media networks like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to share videos of their work, often drawing millions of viewers to what they portray as heroic efforts at fighting organised crime. But our Observer says this trend is part of a "vicious cycle" of violence and an increase in rightwing posturing among police and in Brazilian society.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211217-brazil-police-social-media-videos

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version