In Russia, the battle for the memory of Soviet repressions

In Russia, the battle for the memory of Soviet repressions In November, shortly before the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian authorities moved to close down one of the country's oldest and most influential NGOs, Memorial, which was dedicated to preserving the memory of Stalin-era repressions. Despite everything, the group's historians are determined to continue the fight to open up the archives of the Soviet secret services. FRANCE 24's Elena Volochine and Gulliver Cragg report, with illustrations by Sofiya Voznaya.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20211217-in-russia-the-battle-for-the-memory-of-soviet-repressions

