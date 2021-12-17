How Spain became a global leader in gender equality

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:14 Hits: 2

In this special edition, we're in Spain, which is listed as one of the world's top 15 countries in fighting gender discrimination. It is also a pioneer in the field of gender violence. So how did a once traditionally Catholic nation that spent years under dictatorship now become a world leader in promoting equality? In seeking to find out, Annette Young speaks to the Secretary for Equality, Ángela Rodríguez, and other activists as to why the nation is pursuing such a progressive path.

