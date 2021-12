Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:56 Hits: 3

With just one week to go before the official date scheduled for the presidential election, Libya remains plunged in uncertainty: The final list of candidates has yet to be published and the electoral calendar seems untenable.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211217-as-deadlines-are-missed-presidential-election-in-libya-mired-in-uncertainty