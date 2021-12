Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 18:57 Hits: 4

The French luxury behemoth LVMH will pay 10 million euros ($11.3 million) to settle claims that it hired France's former domestic intelligence chief to spy on private citizens, in particular on a filmmaker who made a widely popular documentary targeting the group's CEO.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211217-french-luxury-group-lvmh-to-pay-10-million-euros-to-settle-spying-claims