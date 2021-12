Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 15:44 Hits: 2

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro had a "direct and relevant" role in spreading disinformation about the country's electoral process during live streams on social media, a federal police document reviewed by Reuters on Friday said. Read full story

