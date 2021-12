Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 18:01 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris judge approved a 10 million euro ($11.27 million) settlement with LVMH on Friday that closes a criminal probe into the luxury group’s role in a spying case involving the former top boss of France’s security services. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/18/paris-judge-approves-10-million-euro-settlement-with-lvmh-in-spy-case