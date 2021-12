Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

GENEVA (Reuters) - Countries taking part in U.N. talks on autonomous weapons stopped short of launching negotiations on an international treaty to govern their use, instead agreeing merely to continue discussions. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/18/un-talks-adjourn-without-deal-to-regulate-039killer-robots039