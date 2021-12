Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 18:46 Hits: 4

ROME (Reuters) - Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Prime Minister Mario Draghi should remain in his current role and not become head of state when the position comes free early next year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/18/italy039s-salvini-says-draghi-should-remain-pm-not-be-next-president