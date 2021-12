Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 19:06 Hits: 3

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said. Read full story

