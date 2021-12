Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 16:55 Hits: 3

In the aftermath of a school shooting in Michigan, bomb and shooting threats have been circulating among students on the social media app TikTok. School officials across the nation are doing their best to assure parents their kids are safe by stepping up security.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/1217/Threats-of-school-violence-on-TikTok-spur-educators-into-action?icid=rss