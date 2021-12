Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 17:21 Hits: 5

Erika and Helena Varga are using fashion to celebrate their identity as members of one of Hungary’s most marginalized populations. They believe fashion is a powerful way to bridge the gap between Roma culture and the rest of society.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1217/How-two-Hungarian-sisters-are-using-fashion-to-uplift-Roma-culture?icid=rss