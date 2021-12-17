She Should Be Found Guilty : Ben Crump on Trial of Ex-Cop Kim Potter for Killing Daunte Wright

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:19 Hits: 2

The former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who faces manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, is expected to take the stand in her own defense Friday. Potter claims she reached for her Taser and drew a pistol by mistake. “Black people should not be killed in America over misdemeanor, pretextual traffic stops,” says Benjamin Crump, attorney for Wright’s family.

