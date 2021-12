Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 18:21 Hits: 1

One day after Iran agreed to reinstall surveillance cameras at one of its nuclear facilities, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the UN's atomic watchdog will not be able to examine images from the cameras until sanctions are lifted.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-cameras-nuclear-iaea-sanctions/31612798.html