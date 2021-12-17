Russian Proposals for Dialogue Have Had No Answer From NATO

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 00:13 Hits: 1

After numerous proposals by Russia's government for a security dialogue sent to NATO, it has not given a single answer, said Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

"We know what security issues are. This is why we are creating armed forces, calling on our Western partners to engage in talks on ways to make the world a safer and a more stable place, prevent conflicts and resolve issues peacefully," stated the Spokeswoman.

"How many proposals did we send to our Western partners through the North Atlantic Alliance, and how many answers did we get? We sent a lot of proposals and did not get a single answer, " noted Zakharova.

She added that the accusations blaming Russia for deploying troops on the border with Ukraine are nothing but manipulation of the information. Zakharova suggested that instead of asking questions about Russian troops' positions, Western media should focus its attention on NATO's troops stationed in Ukraine and how many arms had been provided to the country in the previous years.

She pointed out how NATO has designated Russia as its enemy, and the multiple drills held in the Black Sea.

Zakharova exposed that Russia already handed at least five cases of provocative actions listed, that U.S. Air Force has been protagonist against civilian flights over the Black Sea.

"This is what our Western partners should be concerned about instead of being troubled over Russia, a sovereign state, having its own armed forces on its own territory," she added.

