A Bigger Picture : Ugandan Activist Vanessa Nakate on Bringing New Voices to the Climate Fight

Published on Monday, 13 December 2021

We go to Kampala, Uganda, to speak to climate activist Vanessa Nakate on the occasion of her first book being published, “A Bigger Picture: My Fight to Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis.” In an extended interview, she describes the challenges of being a young Ugandan woman from a continent that contributes less than 4% of the world’s carbon emissions yet suffers the worst consequences of the climate crisis and is often ignored by the Global North. “There won’t be climate justice if specific groups of people are being left behind,” says Nakate, founder of the Africa-based Rise Up Movement. “We are facing the same storm, but we are definitely in different boats.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/13/a_bigger_picture_by_vanessa_nakate