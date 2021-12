Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 14:39 Hits: 4

In one of the most anticipated Formula One races in recent years, Max Verstappen came out on top in Abu Dhabi to seal the world championship in the most dramatic fashion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/formula-one-max-verstappen-beats-lewis-hamilton-to-win-world-championship-in-abu-dhabi/a-60096457?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf