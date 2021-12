Category: World Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 07:20 Hits: 6

After making Bitcoin legal tender in his country, Nayib Bukele aims to use a $1 billion bond sale to turn the fortunes of the economically depressed nation around. Stakes are high for the iconic leader and El Salvador.

