Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 23:54 Hits: 1

Austrian lawmakers have approved a law that legalizes assisted suicide for seriously ill people, subject to tight rules. A law banning the practice was set to expire, which would have left the matter unregulated.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-s-parliament-legalizes-assisted-suicide/a-60154513?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf