Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 02:27 Hits: 5

Slovakia's former Prime Minister Robert Fico was detained before a protest defying coronavirus restrictions. Fico is a vocal critic of anti-COVID measures in the pandemic-hit country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/slovakia-police-arrest-former-pm-fico-ahead-of-rally/a-60154805?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf