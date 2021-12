Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 00:23 Hits: 1

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday they would impose further economic sanctions on Russia - in tandem with the United States and Britain - if the Russian military invaded Ukraine, although they encouraged more diplomacy with Moscow.

