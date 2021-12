Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:05 Hits: 1

Ever since the words "decouple from China" were uttered, the US and China have been engaged in a tariff war, sanctions and even a diplomatic boycott now at the Winter Olympics - actions few desire, says Chinese economist Yu Yongding.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/united-states-china-xi-jinping-joe-biden-international-trade-trade-war-tariffs-2376066