Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:57 Hits: 1

Emails and texts from President Donald Trump’s chief of staff have filled in gaps and provided new details about the effort by Mr. Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1216/Jan.-6-and-the-larger-plan-to-overturn-the-election?icid=rss