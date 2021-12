Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 December 2021 22:21 Hits: 2

By imploring feminism to be something other than thin and white, she forced America to take a look in the mirror at how it treats the most vulnerable part of its population.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/1216/Remembering-bell-hooks-a-beacon-of-light-for-Black-women-and-beyond?icid=rss