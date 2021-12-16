Earth Matters: Inslee pushes big state EV credit, bugs eat plastic, grim Arctic Report Card released

This 2004 report was sneeringly blasted by climate change deniers and ignored by most top political leaders.

While Saunders skied over the ice on his 2004 trip marveling at the changes from three years before, the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program was putting the finishing touches on its Arctic Climate Impact Assessment (ACIA),Impacts of a Warming Arctic. The 300 scientists who researched and wrote it concluded that Arctic temperatures had been rising abnormally since 1980. Negative effects of rising temperatures, they said, could include a vast reduction in sun-reflecting sea ice, further retreating of glaciers, globally rising seas, coastal erosion, permafrost thawing causing infrastructure damage, possible extinction of ice-dependent species like polar bears and some seals, and a shifting of vegetation onto the tundra that could mean trouble for caribou and reindeer, all of which could mean nutritional and cultural difficulties for Indigenous people. Impacts in the Arctic wouldn’t stay in the Arctic, the scientists declared. But they couldn’t yet say definitely that humans were causing the effects they were witnessing. Only more study would determine that.

Even so, the climate science deniers came out in full force. For years afterward, some of them went so far as to claim that more summer Arctic ice was being added each year and polar bears were doing just fine.

This, of course, was all part of the war that fossil fuel companies and their puppets in government and reckless media had been waging since 1989 when Exxon, the American Petroleum Institute, automotive companies, and other energy companies formed the now-defunct Global Climate Coalition. Its mission: Recruit scientists to create doubt in the public mind about climate change. Given that 139 elected Republicans in the House and Senate today reject climate science—and we still haven’t passed even a modest federal plan to address the crisis—you have to concede the creation of doubt has been mighty successful, even if, as seems likely, some of public doubters are only fake deniers who know the climate crisis is real but want to keep getting the fossil fuel campaign money that denying garners them.

This is so even as each annual Arctic Report Card for the past 15 years, backed by hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, has confirmed the suspicions of those scientists in 2004 about climate change being caused by humans. No longer probably. Definitely. As Raymond Zhong at The New York Timeswrites about this year’s report card:

“The vulnerabilities in the Arctic are more noticeable,” said Matthew L. Druckenmiller of the University of Colorado Boulder’s National Snow and Ice Data Center, who was an editor of the new assessment. “But these are similar vulnerabilities that we’re going to see unfold for our entire planet in the decades to come.” ... “These changes are not abstract,” said Richard L. Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska and another editor of the report. “It’s not just about polar bears. It’s about actual human beings, members of the world community that are being impacted now.”

As the quotation at the top of this essay demonstrates, Exxon leadership knew from its own scientists more than four decades ago that human-caused climate change was real, and opposition to fixes could only be created by lying. So it paid millions to rent some liars. It wasn’t alone, of course. The Koch brothers did more than their share, funding bogus “institutes” and front groups just as Big Tobacco had done to create doubt that cigarettes cause cancer. In their seminal 2010 book, Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway created a name for the fossil fuel shills and their paymasters: Merchants of Doubt.

The liars who in 2004 ridiculed the ACIA report on the Arctic have disappeared or retooled their arguments away from outright denial. But as climatologist Michael Mann writes in his new book, The Fight to Take Back Our Planet: The New Climate War:

“[Deniers] are being replaced by other breeds of deceivers and dissemblers, namely downplayers, deflectors, dividers, delayers, and doomers—willing participants in a multi-pronged strategy to deflect blame, divide the public, delay action by promoting ‘alternative’ solutions that don’t actually solve the problem, or insist we simply accept our fate—it’s too late to do anything about it anyway, so might as well keep the oil flowing.”

These days, the merged ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other fossil fuel giants pay for advertisements pretending the environment is their No. 1 priority while they lobby behind the scenes to kill or dilute public policy proposals and build new infrastructure to keep the oil (and big profits) flowing. Unfortunately, there’s slim to nil chance that there will ever be a reckoning for these companies’ lies, which have helped steer the rest of us toward a reckoning with climate impacts we might otherwise have avoided. But there are still many we can avoid if only we can get more of our elected representatives to stop listening to and enabling these climate desperados.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposes legislative package with big state EV rebate: Last spring, the governor won a major victory in his long battle to make the climate crisis a top priority when the state legislature passed the Climate Commitment Act to reduce Washington State’s greenhouse gas emissions. On Monday, Inslee announced his proposed $626 million package for the 2022 legislative session that would provide $100 million in rebates for electric vehicle (EV) purchases, invest $450 million in cleaner fuel ferries, implement a statewide EV charging infrastructure, explore clean bus technology, and make improvements to transit, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure. The package proposes paying to build two 144-car hybrid-electric ferries from scratch and also convert an existing conventionally powered ferry to hybrid-electric.

The vehicle rebates can be expected to spark the most debate. The idea is to drive down costs until EV vehicles are priced the same as those with internal combustion engines (ICE) to accelerate the transportation transformation that eventually will send ICE machines to the scrapyard. Under the governor’s plan, buyers of a new EV would receive a $7,500 rebate, $5,000 for a used EV, and $1,000 for an e-bike. The program would be capped at $55,000 for electric car purchases and $80,000 for electric trucks, SUVs, or van purchases. “These basic rebates will be available to people who earn under $250,000 per year as a single-tax filer, or under $500,000 per year for joint-filer households,” according to the governor’s policy brief. Low-income residents would get extra:

“Making zero-emission vehicles accessible for income-qualified Washingtonians would significantly improve air quality in the most polluted areas of our state by taking older, fuel-inefficient cars off the road. Individuals with an income below $61,000 (60% of state median income) will get an additional $5,000 rebate toward the purchase of a new or used EV. This will reduce the upfront costs for low-income vehicle buyers and avoid simply replacing aging internal combustion engine vehicles with newer, fossil fuel-powered cars.”

Money for all this will come partly from the Climate Commitment Act and partly from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The whole package will draw right-wing ire and resistance, of course. But there’s criticism from environmental advocates as well, particularly the meager $40 million proposed for public transit. As Doug Trumm points out, many state agencies plan on buying electric buses to replace their existing fleets, but funding is difficult to come by. For example, King County Metro, which provides public transit for Seattle and its surroundings, has a plan to electrify, but the 40 electric buses it just bought cost $50 million. Accomplishing all it wants to do in expanding and decarbonizing its operations will cost billions.

If Inslee’s proposal survives legislative sausage-making and the federal Build Back Better Act gets passed next year with the full amount of its own proposed EV rebate included—both dicey prospects—a low-income Washington State resident could get $20,000 knocked off the price of a U.S-made, union-made EV.

GM CEO Mary Barra is full of malarkey: It’s quite encouraging to see legacy automakers here and elsewhere finally deciding to make the manufacture of electric vehicles their prime business a decade or two down the road. But some CEOs—like Herbert Diess at VW and Jim Farley at Ford—know that road is a long one with giant potholes. And they admit they have a lot of catching up to do, specifically with Tesla. In her interview last month with Aaron Sorkin, however, Barra actually dared say, “Well, we have said, just like we’re the [EV] leader today, if you set aside you know with the distortion that’s happening with the semi shortage, we have been the leader in the United States.”